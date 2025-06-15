Ismaïla Sarr enjoyed a stunning debut season in the Red and Blue, cementing his place as a firm fans' favourite at Crystal Palace – and below, you can see just why.
The Senegal forward arrived at the start of August from Marseille and, whilst he was initially used as an impact substitute, got onto the scoresheet just three games into his Crystal Palace career, deflecting in Ebere Eze's shot against Norwich City in a Carabao Cup tie at Selhurst Park.
Having then won the penalty which yielded Palace's late equaliser against Leicester a fortnight later, Sarr's season truly exploded into life at Villa Park in mid-November, his athleticism coming to the fore in racing clear to score his first Premier League goal for the club – and registering his first league assist, teeing up Justin Devenny on the counter – against Aston Villa in a 2-2 draw.
A prosperous winter saw Sarr score twice and register an assist in a famous 3-1 win away at Brighton – in particular, beating Lewis Dunk to place home a calm finish and seal our biggest win over our rivals in 13 years – and also produce an impressive curling finish against Arsenal.
A brilliant brace against Aston Villa in late February – Sarr celebrating his 27th birthday with a 4-1 win at Selhurst Park – was a sign of things to come, as was his late goal to clinch a win over Ipswich Town.
Sarr took on a starring role in the latter stages of our FA Cup run, scoring our crucial second goal – a clever header from Eze's delivery – against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the quarter-finals.
And then, of course, there was the semi-final – again, against Villa – at Wembley, when Sarr put in an incredible performance to not only register the assist for Eze's opening goal, but score with two wonderful finishes in the second-half which showcased his direct attacking play at its very sharpest.
'Sarr, Sarr will tear you apart... again!' roared the Selhurst faithful.
12 goals, seven assists, two club Player of the Month awards (December & April), and an FA Cup winner's medal in 47 appearances (missing just one Palace match in all competitions this season) – it is safe to say: plenty of tearing was done.