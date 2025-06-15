The Senegal forward arrived at the start of August from Marseille and, whilst he was initially used as an impact substitute, got onto the scoresheet just three games into his Crystal Palace career, deflecting in Ebere Eze's shot against Norwich City in a Carabao Cup tie at Selhurst Park.

Having then won the penalty which yielded Palace's late equaliser against Leicester a fortnight later, Sarr's season truly exploded into life at Villa Park in mid-November, his athleticism coming to the fore in racing clear to score his first Premier League goal for the club – and registering his first league assist, teeing up Justin Devenny on the counter – against Aston Villa in a 2-2 draw.