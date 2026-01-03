Johnson sealed his arrival at Palace on Friday by putting pen to paper on a four-and-a-half year deal, and will wear the Eagles’ No. 11 shirt.

And his compatriot, 'Joniesta' Williams, a man with cult-hero status in South London who came through the Palace Academy and who went on to play a key part in our historic 2012/13 promotion-winning campaign, winning Young Player of the Season, was full of pride in 24-year-old Johnson's move.

Having earned 33 caps and 42 caps respectively, both representing their nation at the 2022 World Cup, Williams and Johnson had plenty to discuss over FaceTime.