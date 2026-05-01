With Palace 2-1 up in the latter stages of the Conference League semi-final first leg, but under the cosh from an energetic Shakhtar side, the next goal was of vital importance in Krakow.

Thanks to Strand Larsen – and some fine approach play involving Daichi Kamada and Ismaïla Sarr – it went the Eagles’ way, with the Norwegian cutting inside a defender and dinking the ‘keeper to send the Palace fans inside the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium into delirium.

Afterwards, recalling his goal, Strand Larsen said to Palace TV: “Obviously Daichi does well. He’s a top player and I think normally you can play Ish [Sarr] through there, because he's normally the one that's the fastest! But I think he dragged the defender a little bit to him, so it opened up a space for me.

“It was a great pass and I think I killed the angle a little bit for myself, so I had to go in and trust my skills, which you don't see too much! But yeah, it was great, it was just a great feeling.

“You know, for a striker, when you don't score for a little while, there is a lot of talking. But I've been keeping confident and trusting in myself and been good at training.

“Obviously me and JP [Mateta] are fighting for a spot, but we've found a really good balance now, to play either of us sometimes and, if we need both of us on the pitch, we're ready for it. He's a top striker as well, so I'm just pleased to be here now. It was great to top it off with a goal.”