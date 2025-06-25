Dean Henderson continued to excel in his second season at Selhurst Park, culminating in a memorable performance as Crystal Palace won the FA Cup - here are his best moments.
One of the England goalkeepers most impressive showings in the first half of our season came in a 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park.
Henderson made a series of stunning saves against his former club, perhaps the standout moment a brilliant reaction stop to keep out Mattheus de Ligt's powerful header. His performance not only ensured a clean sheet, but also saw him selected as your Player of the Match!
It was the FA Cup run that gave Henderson his biggest moments of 2024/25.
In the 3-0 semi-final win over Aston Villa at Wembley, the Palace No. 1 made one of the most important stops of the campaign, denying Ezri Konsa from close range only minutes after the Eagles had taken the lead through Ebere Eze.
In the same week, the England goalkeeper produced one of his most spectacular saves of the campaign.
During a pulsating Premier League draw away at Arsenal, Henderson showed lightning-quick reactions to keep out Bukayo Saka's volley.
But of course, Henderson saved the very best until the end of the season and the remarkable FA Cup final win.
A player of the match performance was topped off by saving Omar Marmoush's penalty to maintain Palace's 1-0 lead at a crucial point in the game.
Congratulations on brilliant season, Dean!