Back-to-back Premier League wins in 2017 were both days to savour, while 2014 and 2015 victories against the Blues ended up proving particularly crucial to Palace’s fortunes those campaigns.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Stamford Bridge, join us on a journey through the Premier League archives, as we look back at ‘three of the best’ against Chelsea.

1. Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Saturday, 29th March 2014

In the end, a narrow margin earned Palace victory over Chelsea to boost survival hopes in 2013/14 – but the game could, and maybe should, have been won by more.

John Terry’s second-half own-goal from Joel Ward’s teasing cross ultimately settled the contest, but it was a high-tempo Palace side – roared on by a vocal home faithful – who enjoyed further chances to extend their lead.