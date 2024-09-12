Chalobah has made some 80 appearances for Chelsea over the last three seasons, scoring five times, including against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League, and is looking to apply the benefit of those experiences to a youthful Palace squad with great aspirations of their own.

Laying out his targets for the loan spell, Chalobah said: “I've been playing in the Premier League for three years now, I think I've got a lot of experience now.

“For me, it's just getting as many games in as possible and helping the team. Obviously, Crystal Palace are a very good team in the Premier League, and I'm really excited for this season.

"I think we can go and do great things.”

On his new manager Oliver Glasner, Chalobah added: “He’s welcomed me nicely. He’s just [said] to show my qualities, my defensive qualities, and help boost the back line, and hopefully we can keep as many clean sheets [as possible].”