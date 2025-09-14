With Palace seeking a breakthrough against a well-organised Sunderland outfit at Selhurst Park, Uche – a deadline-day arrival from Getafe – entered the fray on 84 minutes, and immediately set about looking to provide a spark for his new side.

In an advanced role, Uche almost provided it, producing a clever cross almost immediately, before meeting a delivery himself with a half-volley which was kept out by Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs in inspired form.

While the game finished 0-0, Uche left the field encouraged by his Selhurst bow, and told Palace TV: “I would say the game is good, but it's not the result we wanted.

“We tried to put all the work, but it didn't work out, but nevertheless we keep working every day to get it right.

“The fans are good. I heard ‘Uche, Uche’! That's what motivated me more, because for me I play with fans. I play with everybody. Once the fans trust in me, I will give everything 100 percent.”