After a livewire late debut for Crystal Palace, Christantus Uche was full of belief that he can make a difference for his new club in the season ahead.
With Palace seeking a breakthrough against a well-organised Sunderland outfit at Selhurst Park, Uche – a deadline-day arrival from Getafe – entered the fray on 84 minutes, and immediately set about looking to provide a spark for his new side.
In an advanced role, Uche almost provided it, producing a clever cross almost immediately, before meeting a delivery himself with a half-volley which was kept out by Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs in inspired form.
While the game finished 0-0, Uche left the field encouraged by his Selhurst bow, and told Palace TV: “I would say the game is good, but it's not the result we wanted.
“We tried to put all the work, but it didn't work out, but nevertheless we keep working every day to get it right.
“The fans are good. I heard ‘Uche, Uche’! That's what motivated me more, because for me I play with fans. I play with everybody. Once the fans trust in me, I will give everything 100 percent.”
I believe once I'm on the field, I'll make something that will surprise everybody—Christantus Uche
Uche also spoke of the encouragement he received from Manager Oliver Glasner before coming on: “He said that I should go in there and make it right.
“I'm seeing him. He's a great coach and he believes in me. I have to go inside and give my best.
“I believe in myself so much. I believe once I'm on the field, I'll make something that will surprise everybody, because I believe in myself.
“It doesn't matter when you put me [on], I will play, so once I enter today, I have a feeling that I will make something change. It didn't come today, but hopefully next game it will come.”
Having spent the majority of the two weeks since he signed with the Nigeria international team, winning his third cap in an all-important World Cup qualifier for the Super Eagles earlier this week, Uche has had little time to acclimatise to life in South London so far.
But the 22-year-old was quick to smile when speaking of his new teammates: “They are so good to me. Even Mateta is funny – the guy is funny!
“But all of them they are good. They are good players so I hope that if we work together we'll make something better.”