Roy Hodgson's side have found free-scoring form at just the right time, putting four past West Ham United and five past Leeds United to pull away from the relegation battle below.

It all started with victory against Leicester City at Selhurst Park, as Jean-Philippe Mateta's 94th-minute winner sparked bedlam in the stands - his mightily impressive turn and finish lost in the waves of relief and delight emanating from the Holmesdale.

At Elland Road, Odsonne Edouard got in on the act: he confidently tucked home to finish off a rapid Palace counter-attack, the pick of the goals from a remarkable afternoon.

Back on the road and Ebere Eze was the hero, this time on the south coast at St Mary's. Having already opened the scoring, the 24-year-old turned away from two defenders and picked out the bottom corner from 25-yards.