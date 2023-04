Crystal Palace Under-21s have produced some sensational efforts, with Ademola Ola-Adebomi’s the standout, demonstrating technique and precision to volley past the Arsenal ‘keeper and send the Young Eagles on their way to an important three points.

The Under-18s have also been getting in on the act. Caleb Kporha could not be stopped against Tottenham Hotspur, racing past three defenders before slotting home. Then, Asher Agbinone picked up the ball 25-yards out and smashed into the top corner.