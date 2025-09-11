Oliver Glasner's first-team, along with the Academy's Under-21s and Under-18s sides, have all hit the goal trail in the opening weeks of the campaign, scoring a collective 29 times in just 13 matches across their respective competitions.

We've whittled that down to just six strikes, with your nominee including Ismaïla Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta's historic goals against Liverpool and Fredrikstad respectively, along with Marc Guéhi's stunning effort away to Aston Villa.

Representing our U18s are a pair of beautifully worked efforts by Stuart Oduro and Benji Casey – both clinical finishes at the culmination of impressive build-up play – whilst Zach Marsh's hat-trick clinching goal in our U21s' 3-2 win at Tottenham also makes the cut.

Watch all the contenders above, then vote for Palace's August Goal of the Month below!