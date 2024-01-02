The month began for Palace's Under-21s with a pair of impressive victories, Danny Imray's injury-time thunderbolt well and truly putting the icing on a 3-0 win away at Premier League 2 champions Manchester City, days before Ademola Ola-Adebomi finished off a fine team move in a 2-1 win over Benfica.

It was then Palace Women's turn to hit the goal trail, the pick of their six against Chatham Town coming courtesy of Molly Sharpe's fine curling finish.

And the Under-18s also showed off some sharp shooting, with Asher Agbinone's low scorcher the pick of their goals in a dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa.