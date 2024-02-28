For the men's team, two players scored brilliant first goals for the club – Jefferson Lerma with a screamer against Chelsea, and Chris Richards with a thumping header versus Burnley – while Jordan Ayew bagged a scorcher against Everton at Goodison Park.

For Palace Women, meanwhile, Izzy Atkinson's first goal for the club was also an impressive one – a solo effort against Southampton – whilst Annabel Blanchard showed great improvisation to open the scoring in the win against Blackburn Rovers.

The Under-21s are well represented with a pair of brilliant goals in their Premier League International Cup quarter-final win over Wolverhampton Wanderers: Danny Imray's sumptuous lob and Roshaun Mathurin's well-taken finish the pick of the bunch.

And the Under-18s, too, scored some memorable goals: Jesse Derry's excellent strike in a win over Aston Villa, and acrobatic finish against Brighton & Hove Albion, are both on the shortlist.

Choose your favourite below!