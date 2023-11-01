At first-team level, Jordan Ayew scored a phenomenal goal against Tottenham Hotspur, bringing down a long ball with his chest and unleashing a fearsome volley into the top corner.

Palace Women have been among the goals all season, and Shanade Hopcroft found the bottom corner from 25-yards out against London City Lionesses to set Palace on the way to victory. In the same game, Annabel Blanchard’s free-kick outfoxed the goalkeeper and picked out the top corner.

Just a week later, Araya Dennis scored a phenomenal long-range strike against Charlton, smashing home off the underside of the crossbar at The Valley.