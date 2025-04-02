Kicking us off on the opening day of the month, Eddie Nketiah's soaring header against South London rivals Millwall was a beauty – and the perfect way to settle our FA Cup fifth-round tie.

Under-21s attacker Hindolo Mustapha makes the shortlist twice this month, with eye-catching solo efforts against both Arsenal and Manchester City proving crucial to his team taking points in both matches.

Fellow Academy forward Benjamin Casey is also on the shortlist for his brilliant control and volleyed finish in a win over London rivals West Ham United.