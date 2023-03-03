At men’s first-team level, while the fixture list has continued to dole out challenging assignments, Palace’s only defeat of the month came at Manchester United – although it wasn’t for the wont of a superb Jeffrey Schlupp flick to give his side hope late on at Old Trafford.

The Under-21s have also suffered defeat on just the one occasion, with Ademola Ola-Ademobi’s excellent turn and finish securing a draw against Tottenham Hotspur recently.

For dramatic efforts, look no further than Jack Wells-Morrison’s brilliant strike against Sporting Braga U21s; after fine work from David Ozoh, the skipper’s 93rd-minute goal sealed a 2-1 win and, with it, Palace’s progression from the Premier League International Cup group-stages for the very first time.