Among the six are a wonderfully well-worked team move by our Under-18s, finished off by Stuart Oduro; a diving header from Palace Women's Elise Hughes; and some razor-sharp passing and finishing involving Eddie Nketiah (at Fulham) and also Christantus Uche (at Shelbourne).

Yéremy Pino's brilliant solo goal in Ireland also makes the shortlist, as does Uche's outrageous outside-of-the-boot finish against KuPS Kuopio at Selhurst Park, also in European competition.

