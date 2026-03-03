It's now time to choose your Crystal Palace LOADED February Goal of the Month!
Watch nine of the best from across our Men's, Women's and Academy sides, before voting in the poll above!
There are two Eagles who make the shortlist twice this month: Ashleigh Weerden, for both her WSL2 Goal of the Month-nominated effort at Southampton, and her emphatic finish against Bristol City; and Ismaïla Sarr, for his match-winning strike at Brighton and his well-taken snap-shot at Zrinjski Mostar.
Jørgen Strand Larsen's wonderful diving header on his Selhurst Park debut against Burnley also makes the cut, whilst Seb Williams' delightful outside-of-the-boot shot against Fulham Under-21s – and Jacob Fasida's piledriver against West Ham Under-18s – are both worthy contenders.
There are two lovely volleys, as well: Donte Martin and Benji Casey scored excellent efforts for our U18s and U21s respectively, and make the shortlist.
Watch them all above, then get voting!