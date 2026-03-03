Watch nine of the best from across our Men's, Women's and Academy sides, before voting in the poll above!

There are two Eagles who make the shortlist twice this month: Ashleigh Weerden, for both her WSL2 Goal of the Month-nominated effort at Southampton, and her emphatic finish against Bristol City; and Ismaïla Sarr, for his match-winning strike at Brighton and his well-taken snap-shot at Zrinjski Mostar.

Jørgen Strand Larsen's wonderful diving header on his Selhurst Park debut against Burnley also makes the cut, whilst Seb Williams' delightful outside-of-the-boot shot against Fulham Under-21s – and Jacob Fasida's piledriver against West Ham Under-18s – are both worthy contenders.

There are two lovely volleys, as well: Donte Martin and Benji Casey scored excellent efforts for our U18s and U21s respectively, and make the shortlist.

Watch them all above, then get voting!