10 of the best from across all four teams
October flew by with a flurry of fixtures – and plenty of incredible goals as well across our Men's, Women's and Academy sides!
Both of our goals in our historic win against Dynamo Kyiv in Lublin make the list – Daniel Muñoz's fantastic looping header, and Eddie Nketiah's sublime finish – as does the former's brilliant counter-attacking goal at Everton a few days later.
Also making the cut are some sublime outside-of-the-box efforts for our Under-21s and Under-18s sides – goals from Makai Bernard-Ferguson, Romain Esse, Jasper Judd and Kaden Rodney among them – and an excellent curling finish from Emma Watson in Palace Women's first home win of the season.
Rounding off the selection are two fantastic team goals from last week's unforgettable 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield: Ismaïla Sarr's second on the night, and Yéremy Pino's first goal for Palace, can both be voted for.
Vote for your favourite