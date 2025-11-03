Both of our goals in our historic win against Dynamo Kyiv in Lublin make the list – Daniel Muñoz's fantastic looping header, and Eddie Nketiah's sublime finish – as does the former's brilliant counter-attacking goal at Everton a few days later.

Also making the cut are some sublime outside-of-the-box efforts for our Under-21s and Under-18s sides – goals from Makai Bernard-Ferguson, Romain Esse, Jasper Judd and Kaden Rodney among them – and an excellent curling finish from Emma Watson in Palace Women's first home win of the season.

Rounding off the selection are two fantastic team goals from last week's unforgettable 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield: Ismaïla Sarr's second on the night, and Yéremy Pino's first goal for Palace, can both be voted for.

Vote for your favourite below, now!