Watch 10 of the best from across our four teams, then vote for your favourite above!

Kirsty Howat's WSL2 Goal of the Month-nominated strike against Ipswich Town Women was first to make the shortlist, with Ismaïla Sarr's goals in both UEFA Conference League legs against Fiorentina – at home a bullet header, away a superb counter-attack – also making the cut.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's excellent team move to equalise against Newcastle is also in contention, whilst there are a pair of fine finishes from our Under-21s – Rio Cardines' free-kick and Zach Marsh's clever flick – in their play-off win over Liverpool.

Ashleigh Weerden's sliding finish against Sunderland; Raihaan Anderson's stunner for our Under-18s against Arsenal; and Jørgen Strand Larsen's wonderful skill and clever finish against Shakhtar Donetsk are also all among the contenders.

Watch them all above, then get voting!