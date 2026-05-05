April was a month filled with impressive performances and historic results across Crystal Palace’s Men’s, Women’s and Academy teams – and now it’s time to vote for your LOADED April Goal of the Month!
Watch 10 of the best from across our four teams, then vote for your favourite above!
Kirsty Howat's WSL2 Goal of the Month-nominated strike against Ipswich Town Women was first to make the shortlist, with Ismaïla Sarr's goals in both UEFA Conference League legs against Fiorentina – at home a bullet header, away a superb counter-attack – also making the cut.
Jean-Philippe Mateta's excellent team move to equalise against Newcastle is also in contention, whilst there are a pair of fine finishes from our Under-21s – Rio Cardines' free-kick and Zach Marsh's clever flick – in their play-off win over Liverpool.
Ashleigh Weerden's sliding finish against Sunderland; Raihaan Anderson's stunner for our Under-18s against Arsenal; and Jørgen Strand Larsen's wonderful skill and clever finish against Shakhtar Donetsk are also all among the contenders.
Watch them all above, then get voting!