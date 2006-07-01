Rio Cardines is a quick, athletic, youngster who joined Palace at Under-16s in 2022. He was a part of the side which won a pre-season tournament against Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Dundee United in August 2022.

Though he is predominantly a right-back, he can also slot in on the wing or anywhere else across the defence if required. Cardines made his first start for Rob Quinn's Under-18s side against Norwich City in November 2022 and managed to get on the scoresheet in a 2-2 draw.

His performances for the young Eagles saw him earn a call-up in January 2023 to the Trinidad and Tobago Under-17s side for their participation in the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship. He played three games and managed to score one goal for Trinidad and Tobago as they made it to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Cardines finished the 22/23 campaign with 18 appearances and two goals to his name. He was also named in Trinidad and Tobago's provisional squad for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.