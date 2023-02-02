It was a month of high-stakes fixtures for Palace's players across their various competitions, but every side managed to produce a number of magical moments.

Michael Olise's superb free-kick against Manchester United - a soaring, arcing effort into the top corner in stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park - will live long in the memory.

For its quality of build-up, so too will Victor Akinwale's winning goal for Palace's U21s in Liverpool; the initial long ball over the top to match a perfectly-timed run, and a slide-rule pass to tee up the forward's finish, all earned acclaim.

Pinpoint precision was a theme of Palace's goals in January as Rio Cardines' excellent low strike against Fulham U18s nestled perfectly into the bottom corner to secure an impressive 4-0 London derby win.