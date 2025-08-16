Not long departed from the club, Joel Ward could've been forgiven a sense of déjà vu last weekend – as he was front-and-centre as Palace lifted their second trophy of the year at Wembley, winning the Community Shield against Liverpool.
The former Palace captain, who retired at the end of last season after helping the team lift the FA Cup, was working as a pundit for the game for TNT Sports.
After the final whistle, he was duly mobbed by Marc Guéhi, Dean Henderson and co., and shared his delight at seeing his former teammates lift another trophy.
Speaking to Palace TV, Ward said: “There was a smile from ear to ear. Seeing the lads lift the Community Shield was fantastic, and it was a memorable day.
"I was smiling the whole way through, and obviously seeing the fans as well... it was a welcome distraction, that's for sure!
"[The trophy lift] was a really nice touching moment – and yeah, it was a bit of a laugh!
“I was still heading every ball, and kicking every ball, and celebrating. Whether I should have been celebrating, I don’t know, but I don’t care.
“I was Palace through and through, and yeah, it wasn’t nail-biting, that’s for sure, and we put in a great performance as well."
They’re 'pinch yourself' moments—Joel Ward
Ward lavished praise on 21-year-old midfielder Justin Devenny, who scored the decisive penalty in the shootout to win it for Palace.
He said: “To see Justin step up and take that decisive penalty was something very special, and I’m proud as punch.
“Do you know what? He had an air of confidence about him – you could see that in his walk up.
“He’s someone that’s come in and fit in so well with the team, with the squad, and we saw that last season with the part that he played, and the big moments that he played as well.
“What an opportunity to come on at Wembley in the Community Shield. They’re pinch-yourself moments. He won’t look at it that way right now, but in years to come, maybe he will.”
The Palace faithful were singing his name throughout the game and Ward reflected on the support from the terraces.
He said: “It’s great, honestly. Listen, I’ve not got a bad word to say about our fans.
“They’re incredible, they always have been. From the moment I joined the club, to the moment I left the club, and even when I come back, I still get goosebumps when they’re going at it and they’re raising the roof.
“I’m just delighted that they’ve got something to smile about.”