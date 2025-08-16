The former Palace captain, who retired at the end of last season after helping the team lift the FA Cup, was working as a pundit for the game for TNT Sports.

After the final whistle, he was duly mobbed by Marc Guéhi, Dean Henderson and co., and shared his delight at seeing his former teammates lift another trophy.

Speaking to Palace TV, Ward said: “There was a smile from ear to ear. Seeing the lads lift the Community Shield was fantastic, and it was a memorable day.

"I was smiling the whole way through, and obviously seeing the fans as well... it was a welcome distraction, that's for sure!

"[The trophy lift] was a really nice touching moment – and yeah, it was a bit of a laugh!

“I was still heading every ball, and kicking every ball, and celebrating. Whether I should have been celebrating, I don’t know, but I don’t care.

“I was Palace through and through, and yeah, it wasn’t nail-biting, that’s for sure, and we put in a great performance as well."