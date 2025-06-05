Palace TV have been hard at work to produce arguably the best video of the summer, the long-awaited Access All Over from our victory in the FA Cup Final against Manchester City.

This has it all: from the pre-match scenes at Covent Garden, Box Park - exclusive angles of the goal and penalty save - right the way through to the trophy lift and the celebrations afterwards.

Watch it, savour it and, most importantly, enjoy it, as you relive all the incredible moments from a day that will live long, long in the memory.

Access All Over is a recurring series on Palace TV that gives you an unprecedented fly-on-the-wall style of coverage of most of our matchdays from start to finish - Click HERE to view more!