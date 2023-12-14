Laura Kaminski’s Eagles head to the Select Car Leasing Stadium just two points off the top of the Women’s Championship table at the halfway point of the season.

They have already provided supporters with plenty of entertainment and, of course, goals, netting a division-high 34 in just 10 league matches.

Standing in their way will be a Reading side who are looking to bounce back to the Women’s Super League at the first time of asking, but are without a win in four league matches.

Supporters not heading to Berkshire can tune in to watch the game LIVE and FREE on Palace TV; you need only register and login to your Palace account to watch.

Click here to watch the match – and more – on Palace TV.

