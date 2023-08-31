The 26-year-old England international, renowned for his sharp reflexes, impressive shot-stopping and accurate distribution, has made the switch to south London and signed a five-year contract with the club.

“I’m absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here,” Henderson told Palace TV. “I can’t wait to get started.

“This club has got great fans and a lot of top players who are hungry to succeed. There’s something being built here, and I really want to be a part of it.

“The fans are great [at Selhurst Park]. They’re always great, making a great atmosphere. I’m really excited to play with them, rather than against them!”