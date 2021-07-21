In a challenge with Palace TV, Full Kit Hunter, Jaïro Riedewald, Tyrick Mitchell, Reece Hannam and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi competed for glory – and three Lion chocolate bars – in a tense battle.

With shirts, shorts and socks hidden around St George’s Park, the four players were given a series of clues which would lead them to a full kit.

The competition was simple: whoever hunted it down and dressed into it fastest wins.

But there was an unforeseen twist for Rak-Sakyi and Hannam, as Riedewald began to take matters into his own hands...

Find out how the lads got on in the video below!