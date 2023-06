The playmaker came on after 70 minutes of the Three Lions' 4-0 win over Malta in UEFA European Championship qualifying and offered a lively presence, linking up well with his new international teammates and having one shot blocked near the line.

He managed to put 10 of the best over the line for Palace this season, so one suspects he won't be too far away from finding the back of the net for the Three Lions – but in the meantime, watch every one of Eze's strikes below!