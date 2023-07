From memorable match-winners against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Championship play-off semi-finals, to that dazzling solo effort against Norwich City to claim Premier League Goal of the Month in 2022, Zaha's 90 strikes have been at the heart of so many special memories over the last 13 years.

As the club bids farewell to a modern talisman, relive all 90 of Zaha's Crystal Palace goals in our Palace TV video below.