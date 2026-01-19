With his achievements on the pitch as outstanding and exemplary as his conduct off it, Guéhi departs the club as a true ambassador for, and legend of, the club.

Guéhi's farewell message can be watched in full above, or be read below:

I think the overriding emotion for me is gratitude. I’m so incredibly grateful to have played at this Football Club.

So many great players have come here and left their mark, and I think just to be someone who's even just stepped into this Football Club and been able to play in front of these incredible fans has been such an amazing journey for me.

To be a South London boy representing a South London club, I understand how every fan feels. It's absolutely everything to them. It's their life. It's their religion. It's what gets them up in the morning. It's what gives them joy. It's what brings them sadness. Every emotion possible is tied to the Football Club.

To wear the armband for this Football Club has been such a blessing. It was such an incredible responsibility to have at such a young age, but knowing that I had the support of every single fan was amazing.