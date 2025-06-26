In this brand-new episode of Loan Life you will hear from Director of Under-21s Development Mark Bright; his manager at Bromley – Andy Woodman, and of course, the man himself.
Palace TV’s series Loan Life is back for a fifth and final instalment this season – this time following youngster Danny Imray at Bromley…
Imray enjoyed a fine season on the pitch for the Ravens, in their maiden EFL campaign, making a successful step-up to senior football after previously featuring at under-21 level for the Eagles.
“Danny was a player I looked at in the under-21s and he was a standout player,” reveals Bromley boss Woodman revealed in the episode.
“The way we play, with wing-backs, along with the pace and energy he showed, with the goals and end product he showed. He was a player I recognised would be brilliant for us.”
Enjoy an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes, insight into Imray’s progress for the Ravens: from inside their training ground, matchday, analysis and beyond, showing first-hand how Imray enjoyed a hugely impressive first season in League Two.
Remember you can still catch up on the rest of the series – with previous episodes focusing on the likes of Joe Whitworth and Tayo Adaramola.
