Ahead of two massive matches in the Eagles' calendar – against both newly-crowned Premier League champions Arsenal, and fellow Conference League finalists Rayo Vallecano – Glasner will speak to the media from South London one last time.

The Palace Manager is set to provide the media with team news updates; discuss both Arsenal and Rayo Vallecano's respective achievements; and look ahead to a massive last two matches of the season – and you can watch the broadcast press conference LIVE on Palace TV+ via cpfc.co.uk or the Official Palace App!

What's more, Palace TV+ subscribers can also then enjoy live audio commentary of both matches.

Palace TV+ is available via three passes: an Annual pass (£37.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£5.49) or Weekly pass (£3.99), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.