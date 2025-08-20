Manager Oliver Glasner is set to provide the media with pre-match team news updates; discuss our opponents, Fredrikstad; and share his thoughts on competing in Europe from 13:30 BST onwards – and you can watch it LIVE on Palace TV+ via cpfc.co.uk or the Official Palace App!

What's more, Palace TV+ subscribers can also then watch the match LIVE from 20:00 BST on Thursday (21st August).

Palace TV+ is available via three passes: an Annual pass (£37.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£5.49) or Weekly pass (£3.99), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.