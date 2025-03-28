It’s the perfect time, therefore, to get yourself closer than ever to action through Palace TV+!

Glasner is set to provide pre-match team news updates; discuss our opposition, Fulham; and share his thoughts on the huge encounter with the media ahead from 13:30 GMT onwards.

And you can watch it LIVE on Palace TV+ via cpfc.co.uk or the Official Palace App!

What's more, Palace TV+ subscribers can also enjoy live audio commentary of the match from 12:15 GMT on Saturday (29th March).

Palace TV+ is available via three passes: an Annual pass (£32.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£4.99) or Weekly pass (£3.49), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.

It's the ideal time, therefore, to purchase an Weekly pass, which will also cover the manager's pre-Southampton press conference (Tuesday, 1st April) and live comms for the match (Wednesday, 2nd April, 19:45 BST) next week.