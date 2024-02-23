Having led sides out in front of some of Europe’s most impressive atmospheres, the Austrian is looking forward to experiencing that of SE25 when Vincent Kompany's Burnley arrive on Saturday.

Touring the stadium with Palace TV host Chris Grierson, Glasner undertook some important due diligence ahead of the game, picking out his seat in the dugout, discussing his admiration of Selhurst's atmosphere – and revealing the exact game he first experienced it for himself from the stands.

"It's very tight, and this is the best for the atmosphere in the stadium," Glasner observed. "The fans are very close to the pitch, and also the players are close to the fans, and this gives you maybe this extra percentage to win a game.

"We have great supporters, great fans, and a great atmosphere. I've already visited one game, and I'm really looking forward to managing the team here at Selhurst Park."

Our new manager also revealed his preferred choice of sideline style; how he came to speak English so adeptly; and how he likes to use the pre-match and half-time periods to influence a game.

Watch Glasner's Selhurst Walk & Talk in the video player above!