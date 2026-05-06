As Selhurst Park prepares to host its first-ever European semi-final – Crystal Palace's decisive second leg against Shakhtar Donetsk – Oliver Glasner and Jaydee Canvot are due to speak to the media this afternoon (13:30 BST), LIVE and FREE below!
Alongside Canvot, the Eagles manager is set to provide the media with pre-match team news updates; discuss our opponents, Shakhtar Donetsk; and share his thoughts on arguably Selhurst Park's biggest-ever match from 13:30 BST onwards – and you can watch it LIVE and FREE on YouTube above, or via Palace TV+ via cpfc.co.uk or the Official Palace App!
In addition, Palace TV+ subscribers can enjoy live audio commentary of the match from 20:00 BST on Thursday (7th May).
Palace TV+ is available via three passes: an Annual pass (£32.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£4.99) or Weekly pass (£3.49), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.
What is Palace TV+?
Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Women’s and Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season – a great value way to follow every red and blue kick this season.
As well as all of the above, Palace TV+ also grants access to great documentaries, including Coming of Age: The Step Up, available exclusively to Palace TV+ subscribers. The three-part series follows Palace Under-18s in their first season at Category 1 level as the lads battle for first place.
What’s more, with Palace TV+, you can gain access to extended first-team highlights and match replays, as well as live friendly broadcasts in pre-season – and much, much more.
Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages – giving you not only access to live audio and video broadcasts, but also exclusive Premier League ticket access, digital matchday programmes and more! Explore our 24/25 Memberships here.
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk
- Thursday, 7th May
- 20:00 BST
- UEFA Conference League semi-final, second leg
- Selhurst Park
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+