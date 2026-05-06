Alongside Canvot, the Eagles manager is set to provide the media with pre-match team news updates; discuss our opponents, Shakhtar Donetsk; and share his thoughts on arguably Selhurst Park's biggest-ever match from 13:30 BST onwards – and you can watch it LIVE and FREE on YouTube above, or via Palace TV+ via cpfc.co.uk or the Official Palace App!

In addition, Palace TV+ subscribers can enjoy live audio commentary of the match from 20:00 BST on Thursday (7th May).

Palace TV+ is available via three passes: an Annual pass (£32.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£4.99) or Weekly pass (£3.49), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.