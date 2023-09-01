Despite being just 27-years-old, Holding possesses a plethora of top-flight – and trophy-winning – experience, which he hopes to pass on to Palace’s exciting young talents.

He noted: “Obviously watching them, [Ebere] Eze and [Michael] Olise, they’re real, young talent proving themselves at this level, so it’s exciting to be involved with them as well.

“Hopefully I can bring all sorts of assets in terms of experience in the Premier League, guiding youngsters like I have done when I was at Arsenal.

“I was looked up to a lot by the youngsters, so hopefully I can fit into the same role here and help people on their journeys and in their careers.

“But as a defender, they say the prime is a bit later in the 20s and early 30s. I’m coming here not just to be an older head and a bit of experience, but definitely in a good spot in my career. I’m ready to kick on and play as many games as I can.”

Holding revealed that a recommendation to join Palace came from a former international teammate: “Hughesy! I know him from when we played in England U21s together.

“He’s given it rave reviews, to be fair! He’s been very complimentary. I don’t know how he commutes! I’m hopefully going to move south of the river and get really involved in the area.

“I know Jeff Schlupp a little bit too. It’ll be good to meet up with them and crack on.”

Holding is also looking forward to working under Palace manager Roy Hodgson, having previously plied his trade under Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta in north London.

He admitted: “They’re some big names, and then I’m obviously coming here and playing under Roy, who’s another huge footballing name.

“He’s been there and done it all. That’s an exciting experience for me, to get another manager of that calibre. I consider myself quite lucky in that aspect.

“[I want] to come in and help the team as much as I can, play as much as I can and win as many games as we can. If we get a nice cup run, all the better.”