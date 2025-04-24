In this episode of Loan Life you will hear from Director of Under-21s Development Mark Bright; Bradford City coach Graham Alexander; Player Development Analyst, Deondré Dewar; Adaramola’s current teammates, Palace players and more.
Palace TV’s newest series Loan Life is back for a fourth instalment this season – following Academy graduate Tayo Adaramola at Bradford City…
Enjoy an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes, insight into Adaramola’s progress for the Bantams: from inside their training ground, matchday, analysis and beyond as he helps them in their bid for promotion from League Two.
The fourth instalment of Loan Life is not the final one this season, with Episode Five featuring fellow wing-back Danny Imray coming soon.
There's more on Palace TV+ coming up imminently, including LIVE coverage of Oliver Glasner’s pre-Aston Villa FA Cup semi-final press conference tomorrow at 13:30 BST. Click HERE to learn more about Palace TV+!