The Eagles returned to winning ways at the VBS Community Stadium, thanks to first-half goals from summer signings Ashleigh Weerden and Mille Gejl.

Weerden’s clinical finish opened the scoring early after she broke away from the Charlton defence, before Gejl doubled the lead with an accurate strike into the bottom corner.

Take a look through our gallery below and relive the best moments of this important win at Sutton.