Welcome to Sutton. Sunday matters.

A record crowd. A big opponent. A chance to take another step forward together.

Since I arrived at Crystal Palace Women, I’ve spoken about fighting—every day, every game. Fighting for progress. For each other. For the badge. Sunday is no different.

We’re at the start of something, and we’re aware of where we are.

Results will come when we do the everyday work—and the response in the group, the willingness to work, and the desire to fight has been clear from day one.

Last time at Sutton, we earned our first home win. Not perfect, but a proud moment—made better by the energy in the stands. That connection fuels us.

The Everton match didn’t go our way, and the scoreline didn’t reflect the full story. But we kept fighting. We had chances, saw players return, and stayed together. That matters.

Arsenal are a top side, full of experience and quality. We know what we’re up against—but we’re not here to admire.

We’re here to compete. With discipline, belief, and that same fight that defines us.

And with your support, we go stronger. You lift us. You push us. On Sunday, make it loud. Make it ours.

We’re early in the process, but the direction is clear. Let’s take another step.

Up the Palace.

Leif