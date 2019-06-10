Founded in 1992, the Club has a significant history in the women’s game and the new identity reflects its place within the Crystal Palace family. Players from the men’s and women’s teams attend community events together and Crystal Palace FC provides extensive financial, marketing and other support.

The name change was extensively debated in recognition of the growing trend within the women’s game to move away from the term Ladies. With the Club beginning its second season in the second tier of English women’s football, developing its playing squad and attracting growing support – attendances increased by around 50% last season – there are ambitious plans to build on its mounting popularity, including a schools outreach programme and a new business hospitality offering.

The Club is strongly supported by shirt sponsor Utilita Energy, with new secondary sponsors due to be announced shortly, and is targeting a top half finish in the 2019-20 season with an attendance target of 600 for its matches at Bromley FC.

Announcing the name change, Chairman Richard Spokes said: “Since our inception, we have proudly played as Crystal Palace Ladies FC – a name that has served us very well, been much loved and earned huge respect. However, amidst the changing landscape of the women’s game, and especially for us, due to the inclusive and supportive identity of our parent club, it is with honour that we will now be playing our football, as Crystal Palace FC.

“We all appreciate that changing names in football can bring an understandable degree of debate. For us, this had to be considered, discussed with our fans, our club and our parent bodies. The decision, with the full support of Steve Parish and The Board who continue to embrace and further support our ambition, has resulted in us now playing as - Crystal Palace FC. After all, that is who we are, and who we are so proud to play for”.

General Manager Paula Johnson added: “We believe our new name brings us into the modern world and shows that we are one club, one family. We are excited about the season ahead, playing our part under the CPFC umbrella”.

Where a distinction is needed, for example, on social media channels, the name Crystal Palace FC (Women) will be used. The Club’s new social media handle will be @cpfc_w.