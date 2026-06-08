1. Abbie Larkin v Southampton (H)

Palace's first game at home proved to be thriller - a 4-4 draw against Southampton.

It was Palace's Ireland star Larkin who scored the pick of the bunch though - putting the Eagles level at 3-3 on 58 minutes.

She received the ball on the edge of the area, beat a defender, and smashed the ball into the top right corner in spectacular fashion.

2. Kirsty Howat v Ipswich Town (H)

It was the penultimate home match of the season, and Palace needed a win to keep their promotion dreams alive.

They faced a new look Ipswich, whose form had drastically improved as they pushed to avoid relegation.

Howat scored the only goal in a tight 1-0 affair - picking out the top corner after a well-worked corner routine.

3. Ashleigh Weerden v Southampton (A)

February opened with a difficult trip to St Mary's, where Palace took on Southampton in torrential conditions on the south coast.

Whilst the game would end in a 3-1 defeat for the Eagles - their last loss of the season - Ashleigh Weerden did manage to score in some style.

She beat two defenders on the left-wing and floated a high ball into the area - it evaded everyone in red and white and sailed into the bottom corner.

4. Hayley Ladd v Charlton Athletic (H)

A goal befitting of the occasion, Hayley Ladd's equaliser against Charlton got everyone off their seat at Selhurst Park.

With Palace trailing and just seconds remaining until half-time - the Wales international popped up with a massive goal in SE25.

The ball had rebounded to the edge of the area, and Ladd curled a low drive past the Charlton stopper and into the bottom corner.