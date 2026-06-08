Only Birmingham City scored more goals than Jo Potter's Palace last season - let's take a look at seven of the best strikes throughout our promotion-winning campaign.
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There were goals aplenty in South London, with Crystal Palace proving to be one of the most entertaining teams in the second-tier.
Kirsty Howat and Abbie Larkin were both just three goals behind the league's top scorer Lexi Lloyd-Smith, whist nobody recorded more goal contributions (17) than Ashleigh Weerden.
With so many goals to choose from, here are seven of the best strikes from the 2025/26 season...
1. Abbie Larkin v Southampton (H)
Palace's first game at home proved to be thriller - a 4-4 draw against Southampton.
It was Palace's Ireland star Larkin who scored the pick of the bunch though - putting the Eagles level at 3-3 on 58 minutes.
She received the ball on the edge of the area, beat a defender, and smashed the ball into the top right corner in spectacular fashion.
2. Kirsty Howat v Ipswich Town (H)
It was the penultimate home match of the season, and Palace needed a win to keep their promotion dreams alive.
They faced a new look Ipswich, whose form had drastically improved as they pushed to avoid relegation.
Howat scored the only goal in a tight 1-0 affair - picking out the top corner after a well-worked corner routine.
3. Ashleigh Weerden v Southampton (A)
February opened with a difficult trip to St Mary's, where Palace took on Southampton in torrential conditions on the south coast.
Whilst the game would end in a 3-1 defeat for the Eagles - their last loss of the season - Ashleigh Weerden did manage to score in some style.
She beat two defenders on the left-wing and floated a high ball into the area - it evaded everyone in red and white and sailed into the bottom corner.
4. Hayley Ladd v Charlton Athletic (H)
A goal befitting of the occasion, Hayley Ladd's equaliser against Charlton got everyone off their seat at Selhurst Park.
With Palace trailing and just seconds remaining until half-time - the Wales international popped up with a massive goal in SE25.
The ball had rebounded to the edge of the area, and Ladd curled a low drive past the Charlton stopper and into the bottom corner.
5. Justine Vanhaevermaet v Nottingham Forest (A)
Palace managed their first win under Jo Potter away at Forest on September 21st - and Justine Vanhaevermaet's second goal for the club was one to remember.
The Eagles took an 18 minute lead courtesy of the Belgium international - and it was scored in rather unorthodox style.
A deflected effort from Molly-Mae Sharpe looped into the air, and Vanhaevermaet hooked a sumptuous, first-time volley into the bottom right corner.
6. Hayley Ladd v Sheffield United (A)
The winner of January's Goal of the Month award - Ladd's debut goal will live long in the memory.
After being unveiled as a Palace player on the Sunday - she bagged an exceptional winner on the Monday away at Bramall Lane.
With 86 minutes on the clock, she stepped up and whipped a free-kick into the top corner to win the game for Palace.
7. Kirsty Howat v Sheffield United (H)
Despite the defeat at home to the Blades - Howat's strike on the 51st minute was truly special.
Palace had their work cut out for them, after going into the break 2-0 down.
Howat halved the deficit superbly though - rifling into an accurate effort from outside the box into the bottom left corner.