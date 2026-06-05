1. Shae Yañez v Birmingham City (H)

Voted the best save of the WSL2 campaign, we had to start with Yañez's stop against Birmingham in December.

Forward Veatriki Sarri took aim from outside the box and unleashed a fierce effort destined for the roof of the net.

Thankfully for Palace, Yañez was there to deny her - acrobatically tipping the ball onto the crossbar and away from danger.

2. Eve Annets v Leicester City (A)

Palace pulled off a stunning Women's League Cup win away at WSL side Leicester City in November, and goalkeeper Annets played a huge part.

Nothing could get past the England U21's goalkeeper at Meadow Lane, but her best save came in the second-half.

Olivia McLoughlin took aim from outside the area with an effort destined for the top-right corner, but Annets was there to claw the ball away to safety.

3. Shae Yañez v Nottingham Forest (H)

The Eagles were leading 1-0 in a tight affair in South London, with only a few games separating them from automatic promotion.

Forest poured players forward in the final minutes of the game and it looked for all the world as if Georgia Brougham had scored from a corner in the eighth minute of injury time.

But there was Yañez to rush across her line and punch the ball to safety, denying the visitors an equaliser at the death.

4. Shae Yañez v Newcastle United (H)

Continuing the theme of late saves - Yañez was the hero once again earlier on in the season.

Palace had conceded two second-half goals to make the score 2-2, with the Eagles hanging on towards the end of the game.

The South London faithful held their breath as the ball fell to Jordan Nobbs, but Yañez got down so quickly to deny the former Lioness from bagging a late winner.

5. Shae Yañez v Charlton Athletic (H)

Palace took on Charlton at Selhurst Park at the end of March, with precious points up for grabs.

Charlton started strongly in SE25, and Amalie Thestrup spotted the Palace stopper off her line.

She tried the chip, but Yañez recovered superbly and managed to tip the ball over the bar.