WSL2 Team of the Season
Aimee Everett & Ashleigh Weerden
Captain Aimee Everett and Ashleigh Weerden were voted into the WSL2 Team of the Season, after both players delivered a brilliant campaign.
Everett made 18 league appearances and kept six clean sheets, whilst Weerden scored seven and made a record-breaking ten assists across 22 appearances in the league.
See the full WSL2 Team of the Season below:
GK: Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)
DEF: Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace)
DEF: Neve Herron (Birmingham City)
DEF: Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest)
MID: Beth Hepple (Durham)
MID: Jordan Nobbs (Newcastle United)
MID: Emily Syme (Bristol City)
FOR: Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace)
FOR: Lily Crosthwaite (Birmingham City)
FOR: Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City)
FOR: Lexi Lloyd-Smith (Bristol City)