The 23-year-old is one of Palace's longest serving players, having amassed 82 competitive appearances for the Eagles since she joined in July 2021.

She captained the team for our 2023/24 Barclays Women's Championship winning season, as well as our maiden Barclays Women's Super League campaign last year.

Manager Jo Potter said: “We're thrilled that Aimee has committed her future to Crystal Palace.

“She's a fantastic professional, a key part of our squad, and her dedication both on and off the pitch is invaluable.”

After signing the new deal, Everett said: “I’m really excited to extend my contract and I can't wait to get back on the grass.

“Every season has brought something different, and my ambition is always to do the best we can and leave the club in a better place each year.”