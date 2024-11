Speaking immediately after the game, Everett said: "I thought our performance didn't quite reflect the scoreline.

"It's disappointing, but I think it's another point to take away and going into next week.”

It was the perfect start for the Eagles, as summer signing Indiah-Paige Riley scored her first goal for the club inside the first minute.

“I’m really pleased for her. She has had a fantastic week and a fantastic start to the season, to be fair so it's a well-deserved goal for her."