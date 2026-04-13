Captain Aimee Everett has been nominated for the Barclays Women’s Super League 2 March Player of the Month award.
Her second nomination for the award this season, Everett had a stellar March in the heart of the Palace defence.
She played every minute at centre-back, keeping two clean sheets and scoring one goal.
Everett began the month in some style - heading in Kirsty Howat's cross to give Palace a 1-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 15th March.
She then kept back-to-back clean sheets in the subsequent goalless draw away at Newcastle, before leading the team to a famous 3-2 victory at Selhurst Park on Sunday, 29th March.
She is up against Newcastle United's Emily Murphy, Ipswich's Lucy Ashworth-Clifford and Nottingham Forest's Joy Omewa.
Check out the full shortlist below:
- Emily Murphy - Newcastle United
- Aimee Everett - Crystal Palace
- Lucy Ashworth-Clifford - Ipswich Town
- Joy Omewa - Nottingham Forest
The vote is now open, and will close on Wednesday 15th April at 10:00am.
The winner will be announced on Friday 17th April.