Her second nomination for the award this season, Everett had a stellar March in the heart of the Palace defence.

She played every minute at centre-back, keeping two clean sheets and scoring one goal.

Everett began the month in some style - heading in Kirsty Howat's cross to give Palace a 1-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 15th March.

She then kept back-to-back clean sheets in the subsequent goalless draw away at Newcastle, before leading the team to a famous 3-2 victory at Selhurst Park on Sunday, 29th March.