The Eagles go into the last match of the current campaign in sixth place, but can still finish as high as fifth in the Women’s Championship table.

That will ultimately depend on both Palace’s result at the Valley (14:00 kick-off on Sunday, 30th April) and Southampton’s (at home to Sheffield United at the same time).

The Saints are level on points, but boast a significantly better goal difference than Palace – meaning the Eagles will likely need to win their last match at The Valley if they are to take the higher spot.

Praising the support Palace Women have enjoyed this season, defender Everett said: “The fans have been massive this year. They’ve always helped us out when we’ve been through tough periods and it’ll be nice to see as many of them as possible at Charlton.

“It’ll be a tough game – but it’s a derby day, so anything can happen. In the last game of the season, we just want to show what we can do, and put in a good performance.”

Tickets for the match can be purchased via the Charlton website.