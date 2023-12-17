Captain and defender Everett told Palace TV: “We’ve obviously had a fantastic start to the season, but as this league does, every year, it always flies by and now it’s coming up to Christmas.

“Going into the season, we had ambitions to be high up in the table, but we’ve just taken it week by week, session by session, and hoped for the highest finish at Christmas possible. I think we’ve done pretty well at that.

“Because we’ve got a long period off after this game, it’s important to finish on a high and keep that momentum going into the New Year.”

The Eagles drew 1-1 at home with Reading on the opening day of the season, a match which saw Kaminski take charge, Everett wear the captain’s armband and Palace play at their new home, the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, all for the first time.

Since then, they have taken great strides forward, with Everett noting: “I think from the first game, when we played Reading, to now, the improvements we’ve made and the points we’ve picked up… we’ve excelled, and we’re where we should be.

“I think the first game of the season’s always a crazy one. We’ve watched Reading and seen that they’ve improved. I think we’ve improved ourselves, so it should be a good game.

“There’s fuel in the fire to go into the game and end the year on a high.”

Match Details