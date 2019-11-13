After receiving admission to the FA Women's Championship later than every other team in the league last season, the Eagles had little time to prepare for the most recent campaign and so this summer was a significant time for them.
Before they take on London City Lionesses in the landmark FA Women's Weekend, we've taken a look at the 13 latest additions to Crystal Palace to bring you fully up to speed.
Lucy Gillett
Lucy Gillett spent the second half of the 2018/19 Championship season on loan with Palace before making her move a permanent one from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer.
An American, Gillett began her career in the States before enjoying an award-winning spell in the Icelandic league and then joining Watford.
Games: 8
Clean sheets: 1
Emma Gibbon
Gibbon signed for Crystal Palace in the summer, with the 'keeper leaving Tottenham Hotspur after helping them secure promotion to the Women's Super League with a second-place finish in the Championship last season.
The shot-stopper grew up in Australia, representing Brisbane Roar who competed in the National Premier League, before moving to England two years ago.
Gibbon has represented Wales at the Under-19 European qualifiers and elite round qualifying phases. Furthermore, the goalkeeper has taken part in Wales’ senior Women’s training camps.
Games: 2
Clean sheets: 0
Leeta Rutherford
Having previously represented Millwall and Brighton & Hove Albion, Rutherford - who is comfortable in the centre of midfield or defence - joined the club from fellow Championship side Lewes F.C.
Rutherford joined the squad with a wealth of experience having represented various clubs in her 20-year career, which includes lifting the league title with her hometown club of Portsmouth; a side Rutherford represented for 11 years.
Rutherford secured Palace's first league win of the season with a rocket of an effort against Leicester City. She also scored against the Eagles whilst with Lewes last season, though she assures us that she apologised to the Palace team since!
Games: 10
Goals: 1
Amy Goddard
Signed from Yeovil Town Ladies, Goddard moved to Palace after a year with the Glovers in the Women’s Super League, a season in which the centre-back made 14 appearances.
Goddard is an FA Cup winner having lifted the trophy in 2016 with Bristol City.
Cherelle Khassal
Signed from Chichester City Ladies on a two-year deal, Khassal scored 18 goals in all competitions in the 2018/19 season for her former side.
The forward has also represented Brighton Ladies, Lewes Ladies and Wexford Youths (ROI) with the latter stint resulting in a league title for Khassal.
Furthermore, a spell in America with Santa Clarita Blue Heat saw Khassal named Player of the Year for 2010, as well as making the Team of the Year for the same campaign plus 2011 and 2012.
Khassal is a Republic of Ireland international having represented her country at Under-17, Under-19 and senior level, with her time with the U19s seeing the striker nominated for Manager's Player of the Year.
Games: 9
Goals: 1
Bianca Baptiste
Baptiste previously played for Arsenal, QPR and, after 11 seasons, most featured Tottenham Hotspur; a club where the striker finished as top goalscorer in 2017.
Baptiste also scored at White Hart Lane during a hugely successful season which saw the Lilywhites win the quadruple. In Spurs' league-clinching match at White Hart Lane, Baptiste scored and won Player of the Match to lead the north Londoners to promotion.
Games: 5
Goals: 1
Annabel JohnsonJohnson started her football career at the age of 16 in 2010 by playing for Leicester City over two seasons, resulting in several call-ups to England's Under-19s.
Lizzie Waldie
Magda Mosengo
In her final season for Carson Newman, Mosengo led the team in goals (20), assists (eight), points (47), shots (94), shots on goal (45) and game-winners (six). Her 47 points ties for eighth overall since the team's inception in 1991. She was also named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year with a First-team All-SAC nod.
Rea LaudatLaudat has played at a variety of London clubs during her career: Tottenham Hotspur Women (2017-2019), where she made her first-team debut in 2018, West Ham Women (2010-2012) and Leyton Orient Girl Centre of Excellence (2004-2010) where she captained the Under-16s.
Ashleigh Goddard
Ella Rutherford
The forward spent her youth career with the Millwall Lionesses before breaking through into the first-team with the London club, which saw Rutherford named the club's Young Player of the Year.
Aoife HurleyHurley arrived in south London from fellow Championship outfit Aston Villa. The midfielder spent three seasons with the Villans and prior to that was with another side that the Eagles will face in the league this season, London Bees, for the same length of time.
