After receiving admission to the FA Women's Championship later than every other team in the league last season, the Eagles had little time to prepare for the most recent campaign and so this summer was a significant time for them.

Before they take on London City Lionesses in the landmark FA Women's Weekend, we've taken a look at the 13 latest additions to Crystal Palace to bring you fully up to speed.

Lucy Gillett

Lucy Gillett spent the second half of the 2018/19 Championship season on loan with Palace before making her move a permanent one from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer.

An American, Gillett began her career in the States before enjoying an award-winning spell in the Icelandic league and then joining Watford.

You can read Gillett's advice to any budding young footballers by clicking here!

Games: 8

Clean sheets: 1

Emma Gibbon

Gibbon signed for Crystal Palace in the summer, with the 'keeper leaving Tottenham Hotspur after helping them secure promotion to the Women's Super League with a second-place finish in the Championship last season.

The shot-stopper grew up in Australia, representing Brisbane Roar who competed in the National Premier League, before moving to England two years ago.

Gibbon has represented Wales at the Under-19 European qualifiers and elite round qualifying phases. Furthermore, the goalkeeper has taken part in Wales’ senior Women’s training camps.

Games: 2

Clean sheets: 0

Leeta Rutherford

Having previously represented Millwall and Brighton & Hove Albion, Rutherford - who is comfortable in the centre of midfield or defence - joined the club from fellow Championship side Lewes F.C.

Rutherford joined the squad with a wealth of experience having represented various clubs in her 20-year career, which includes lifting the league title with her hometown club of Portsmouth; a side Rutherford represented for 11 years.

Rutherford secured Palace's first league win of the season with a rocket of an effort against Leicester City. She also scored against the Eagles whilst with Lewes last season, though she assures us that she apologised to the Palace team since!

Here, you can read what Rutherford has to say about joining Palace.

Games: 10

Goals: 1

Amy Goddard

Signed from Yeovil Town Ladies, Goddard moved to Palace after a year with the Glovers in the Women’s Super League, a season in which the centre-back made 14 appearances.

Beginning her career with her hometown team Corfe Mullen, Goddard was then selected to play for the Dorset Centre of Excellence, where the defender represented her county before moving to the Hampshire Centre of Excellence.

At 14, the defender went on England training camps and represented England Colleges during a tour of Portugal at the age of 17.



Goddard is an FA Cup winner having lifted the trophy in 2016 with Bristol City.

Games: 10

Cherelle Khassal

Signed from Chichester City Ladies on a two-year deal, Khassal scored 18 goals in all competitions in the 2018/19 season for her former side.

The forward has also represented Brighton Ladies, Lewes Ladies and Wexford Youths (ROI) with the latter stint resulting in a league title for Khassal.

Furthermore, a spell in America with Santa Clarita Blue Heat saw Khassal named Player of the Year for 2010, as well as making the Team of the Year for the same campaign plus 2011 and 2012.

Khassal is a Republic of Ireland international having represented her country at Under-17, Under-19 and senior level, with her time with the U19s seeing the striker nominated for Manager's Player of the Year.

Games: 9

Goals: 1

Bianca Baptiste

Baptiste previously played for Arsenal, QPR and, after 11 seasons, most featured Tottenham Hotspur; a club where the striker finished as top goalscorer in 2017.

Baptiste also scored at White Hart Lane during a hugely successful season which saw the Lilywhites win the quadruple. In Spurs' league-clinching match at White Hart Lane, Baptiste scored and won Player of the Match to lead the north Londoners to promotion. Games: 5 Goals: 1 Annabel Johnson Johnson started her football career at the age of 16 in 2010 by playing for Leicester City over two seasons, resulting in several call-ups to England's Under-19s. Johnson started her football career at the age of 16 in 2010 by playing for Leicester City over two seasons, resulting in several call-ups to England's Under-19s.

After Johnson's time with the Foxes, the defender moved to Coventry City whilst attending Loughborough University for four seasons, winning the Southern Premier League in 2014. In 2016, Palace's summer signing moved to Durham WFC, where she played for two-and-a-half years whilst studying for a master's degree during her time with the WSL side. Johnson's leadership qualities saw her chosen to represent Team GB as a captain at the World University Games in Taipei in 2017. After a season with London Bees during the last campaign, Johnson made the move to the Eagles last summer. Games: 9 Goals: 1 Lizzie Waldie Waldie started her youth career with Ebbsfleet United and during her time there she won four league titles, four League Cups and also scooped up the league's Player of the Year the same number of times. The defender then spent a year with Millwall Lionesses, a stint that saw Waldie win the Telstar football competition in Holland. Next up was another couple of brief but successful spells, firstly with Dartford's Under-16s, winning the Tina Marshall Cup, before a move to Kent Football United Under-17s where we won the Capital League Cup. Waldie's senior career began with Kent Football United. This move saw back-to-back title wins (2017/18 and 2018/19) as well as winning the Kent Senior Cup Final in the 2017/18 campaign, too. Waldie has international recognition as well, having represented England college in Italy, where the Three Lions won the Calcio E’Rosa Cup for the 2018/2019 season. Games: 2 Magda Mosengo At Carson Newman University in Tennessee, Mosengo ended the 2017 campaign with the second-most goals for the side (17) and the joint-most assists (13). The Londoner scored eight goals during the five NCAA Tournament matches to become C-N's all-time leading scorer in the post-season. Three of those eight came in a 6-0 drubbing of Columbus State in the NCAA Region Final. She helped the team collect its third-straight SAC Championship with three assists in the title-deciding game. Mosengo was a second-team All-SAC selection for the first time in her career and earned SAC All-Tournament Team honours for the second straight season. She recorded seven game-winning goals during the season. Furthermore, the striker was named in the NCAA D2 Women's Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team.



In her final season for Carson Newman, Mosengo led the team in goals (20), assists (eight), points (47), shots (94), shots on goal (45) and game-winners (six). Her 47 points ties for eighth overall since the team's inception in 1991. She was also named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year with a First-team All-SAC nod. Games: 8 Goals: 2 Rea Laudat Laudat has played at a variety of London clubs during her career: Tottenham Hotspur Women (2017-2019), where she made her first-team debut in 2018, West Ham Women (2010-2012) and Leyton Orient Girl Centre of Excellence (2004-2010) where she captained the Under-16s. Laudat has played at a variety of London clubs during her career: Tottenham Hotspur Women (2017-2019), where she made her first-team debut in 2018, West Ham Women (2010-2012) and Leyton Orient Girl Centre of Excellence (2004-2010) where she captained the Under-16s. In 2012 the striker was awarded a football scholarship to study and play for the Academy of Art University Womens Soccer team (ART U) in San Francisco, California. During her time she was awarded MVP and Player of the Season in 2014/2015. Laudat was named in the All-PacWest Third team and recognised as player of the week in the PacWest Conference 15/09/2015. Furthermore, the forward holds the record for ART U career game-winning goals (5) in 2015. Laudat also played for the Olympic Club Women's Soccer team in San Francisco in the spring of 2017, before moving back to England. This season, she often features as an effective impact substitute. Games: 10 Goals: 1 Ashleigh Goddard Not shy in front of a camera, she won Wayne Rooney’s Street Striker contest in 2009, aged 16, which considered her Britain's most skilful street footballer that year! Then the USA beckoned, and winning a scholarship, she began a run of success at DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois, playing NCAA Division 1 soccer. Named in the Big East All Rookie Team of the Year, she was captain for two years, and a two-time winner of the Jean Nordberg Memorial Award. Returning to England in 2014, she first joined Reading and then London Bees, where once again she wore the captain’s armband and won both the 2017 Joint Top Goalscorer and Manager’s Player of the Year awards. She subsequently wanted more overseas exposure, and again set off abroad: this time to Denmark, where she signed for F.C. Nordsjaelland, (league champions in Denmark’s second tier) and then to Cyprus, to play for Apollon Ladies F.C. Here she played as a full-time professional for the top division league champions, earning a Champions League qualification place. Starting at Arsenal, where Goddard played from the age of nine to 18, the midfielder moved from the Centre of Excellence through both Reserves and Academy, and represented her country during that period at both England Under-15 and Under-17 levels. Games: 9 Goals: 2 Ella Rutherford Rutherford arrives on a loan deal from Super League side Bristol City, with the striker arriving with international pedigree having represented England Under-19s eight times, scoring twice in the process. The forward spent her youth career with the Millwall Lionesses before breaking through into the first-team with the London club, which saw Rutherford named the club's Young Player of the Year. Games: 6 Goals: 2 SEE ALSO: Rutherford: Palace have given me the opportunity to play with freedom Aoife Hurley Hurley arrived in south London from fellow Championship outfit Aston Villa. The midfielder spent three seasons with the Villans and prior to that was with another side that the Eagles will face in the league this season, London Bees, for the same length of time. Hurley arrived in south London from fellow Championship outfit Aston Villa. The midfielder spent three seasons with the Villans and prior to that was with another side that the Eagles will face in the league this season, London Bees, for the same length of time. Games: 8 Get to know the rest of the Women's team in the video below!

You can attend the landmark FA Women's Weekend match between Palace and London City Lionesses at 2pm this Sunday by buying your tickets here! It's set to be a great day out for all the family, so don't miss out! Alternatively, fans can call the Box Office on 0871 200 0071 or visit in person at Selhurst Park.