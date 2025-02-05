Speaking to Palace TV, the defender said: "I'm super excited to be here, I'm really looking forward to stepping on the pitch with the team and getting straight to work."

The Jamaica international arrives with a wealth of experience from clubs across Europe and North America, but it’s the challenge of the WSL that excites her the most.

"I think I'm most excited for the challenge of entering a new league and helping the team fight to maintain WSL status.

"It's a really exciting opportunity. It's something I've always wanted to accomplish in my career, so I'm looking forward to it," she said.

Swaby could be in line to make her debut in our next match, at home to Newcastle United in the FA Cup this Sunday (9th February, 13:00 GMT), with tickets available here.