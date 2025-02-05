Allyson Swaby has spoken of her excitement after signing for Palace Women from AC Milan, as she prepares for a new challenge in the Barclays Women’s Super League.
Speaking to Palace TV, the defender said: "I'm super excited to be here, I'm really looking forward to stepping on the pitch with the team and getting straight to work."
The Jamaica international arrives with a wealth of experience from clubs across Europe and North America, but it’s the challenge of the WSL that excites her the most.
"I think I'm most excited for the challenge of entering a new league and helping the team fight to maintain WSL status.
"It's a really exciting opportunity. It's something I've always wanted to accomplish in my career, so I'm looking forward to it," she said.
Swaby could be in line to make her debut in our next match, at home to Newcastle United in the FA Cup this Sunday (9th February, 13:00 GMT), with tickets available here.
A strong and aggressive centre-back, Swaby described her defensive style: "I want to be on the front foot, and I want to be able to invite attackers into physical duels.
"It's something I pride myself on. I'm also looking forward to contributing offensively as well."
Having played in cities like Boston, Rome, LA, Paris, and Milan, Swaby admits that London was always on her radar.
She told Palace TV: "I think I always had London in mind deep down, so this is really exciting."
Swaby made history during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, as she scored the only goal in her country's first-ever World Cup finals win, a 1-0 victory over Panama.
Reflecting on her international career with Jamaica so far, she said: "To have so many historic moments with Jamaica is what I'm probably most proud of in my career.
"Hopefully, we’ve paved the way for the next generation of young Reggae Girlz."
Allyson won’t be the only member of the Swaby family in the league—her sister, Chantelle, also plays in England, though they’ll be opponents when Palace play Leicester City on the 4th May.
She said: "I'm super excited to play against her. I think I'm the more competitive one, so I care more about the bragging rights!"
Finally, Swaby had a message for the fans: "They can look forward to somebody who gives 100% for the team, brings a winner’s mentality, and has real passion.
"Hopefully, I can provide that extra push we need."
